$17.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.57 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $12.77 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

