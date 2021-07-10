$172.51 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $172.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.46 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $698.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.80 million to $716.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $729.08 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

