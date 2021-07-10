$174.91 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $174.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.05 million and the highest is $180.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $699.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $715.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $744.27 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Life Storage by 118.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Life Storage by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 80.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $114.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

