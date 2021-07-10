18,349 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. 743,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.