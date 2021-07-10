$185.33 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $185.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the highest is $186.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $157.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $750.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $754.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 414,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

