189,000 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

