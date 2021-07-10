$190.06 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $190.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.12 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 166.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.