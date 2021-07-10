1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $16.93 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $44,284.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00254875 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

