1World (1WO) One Day Volume Tops $8,662.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $8,662.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044219 BTC.

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

