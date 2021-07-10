$2.00 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of SYNA traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.92. 338,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,428. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $158.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,639,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

