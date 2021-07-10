$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.