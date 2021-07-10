$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

