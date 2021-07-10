$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. AON posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

