$2.82 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 386,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

