$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

BABA traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

