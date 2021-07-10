$2.84 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Trinseo reported earnings of ($2.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 269,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,384. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

