$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.