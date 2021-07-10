200,000 Shares in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of Alussa Energy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALUS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALUS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

