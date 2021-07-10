200,000 Shares in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

