2,105,174 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,105,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,440,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.