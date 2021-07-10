2,159 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $604.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $607.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

