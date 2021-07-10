221,361 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 51,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,530. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.