$23.09 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $23.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.56 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.