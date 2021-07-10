230,000 Shares in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Global Cord Blood as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

