$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

