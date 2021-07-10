$295.12 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $295.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $251.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.