$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $197.28 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

