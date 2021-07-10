$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216,801 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $311.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $174.50 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

