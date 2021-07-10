317,730 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up 2.9% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 278,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,285. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

