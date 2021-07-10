32,442 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,291 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

