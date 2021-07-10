3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,202.50 ($15.71). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,202.50 ($15.71), with a volume of 1,106,053 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,237.50 ($16.17).

The stock has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373 over the last 90 days.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

