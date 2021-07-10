401,093 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 40,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,225. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

