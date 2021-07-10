40,582 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,582 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Target accounts for 6.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 103,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock remained flat at $$248.58 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

