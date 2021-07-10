41,295 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 91,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

