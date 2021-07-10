42,500 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insmed by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

