$437.56 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $437.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $449.14 million. WEX reported sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.88. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

