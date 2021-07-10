$44.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $44.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.64 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $184.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.