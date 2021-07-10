$44.46 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report $44.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $186.66 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $313.07 on Friday. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.92. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.