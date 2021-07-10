443,379 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443,379 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,087,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.39% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

