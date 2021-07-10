$472.27 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the highest is $472.80 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

