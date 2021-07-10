4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Hits $0.0073

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $930,884.25 and approximately $207,047.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00875466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044510 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.