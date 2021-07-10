$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.