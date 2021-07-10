$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.87 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $235.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $183.01 and a one year high of $238.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.