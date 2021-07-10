50,219 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,630. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

