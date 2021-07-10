$54.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $54.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $56.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

