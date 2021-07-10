$580,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report $580,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

