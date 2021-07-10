6,223 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $269.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and a PE ratio of -70.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,819 shares of company stock worth $177,580,944. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

