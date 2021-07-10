6,932 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Shares of MODV opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43.
Several research analysts have commented on MODV shares. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.