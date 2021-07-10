6,932 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODV shares. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

