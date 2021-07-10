$70.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $70.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $71.30 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $20,784,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 646,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 326,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.