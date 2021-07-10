71,300 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 407,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

