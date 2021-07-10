$75.73 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $75.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $289.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.73 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $323.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

